Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) – Research analysts at M Partners issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. M Partners analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year.
Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) Company Profile
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
