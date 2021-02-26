Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) – Research analysts at M Partners issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. M Partners analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

TSE:ANX opened at C$0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of C$121.73 million and a P/E ratio of 15.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.93.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

