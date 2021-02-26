Analysts Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce sales of $15.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.80 million and the highest is $16.00 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $13.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $59.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.61 million to $60.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $76.99 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChromaDex.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

