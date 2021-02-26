Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $246.59 Million

Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report $246.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.49 million. ExlService posted sales of $256.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $956.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $953.97 million to $958.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $89.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $2,662,448.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,230,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,688 shares of company stock worth $4,899,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ExlService by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 503,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

