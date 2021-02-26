Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, G.Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

FBNC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,009. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,200 shares of company stock worth $1,634,788 over the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 205,574 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $12,628,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,720 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

