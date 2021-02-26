Analysts Anticipate La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. La-Z-Boy reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LZB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:LZB traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 576,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,870. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.