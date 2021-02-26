Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Post $0.28 EPS

Brokerages predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,640.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,720 shares of company stock worth $1,247,496. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $20.99 on Friday. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

