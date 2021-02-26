Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $1.00. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Truist upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after purchasing an additional 416,509 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,502 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI traded down $8.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

