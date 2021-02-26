Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.84. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SFST traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $45.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04.

In related news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,870 shares of company stock worth $251,813. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

