Analysts Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $153.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.00 million and the lowest is $145.42 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $163.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $532.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.67 million to $541.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $536.20 million, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $540.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.28 per share, with a total value of $573,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,226,901.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,160 shares of company stock worth $6,221,361 over the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $126.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.74. The stock has a market cap of $862.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

