Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $559.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $559.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $545.93 million to $578.32 million. Amedisys posted sales of $491.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $262.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.48 and its 200-day moving average is $262.62.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

