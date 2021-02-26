Analysts Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Million

Analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $59.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the highest is $60.20 million. DMC Global reported sales of $73.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $272.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $278.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $358.85 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $407.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DMC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DMC Global by 400.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $993.05 million, a PE ratio of -165.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

