Analysts Expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

MTG opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $13.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

