Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $650.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to announce $650.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.60 million and the highest is $650.40 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $535.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $162.05 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $192.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.06 and a 200 day moving average of $136.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

