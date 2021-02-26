Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report $153.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $150.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $527.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.65 million to $536.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.10 million to $594.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $402.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.87 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

