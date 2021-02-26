Analysts Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.00 Million

Brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to announce sales of $220.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.10 million. Rogers posted sales of $198.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $910.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $891.00 million to $930.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $983.70 million, with estimates ranging from $967.40 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $498,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,506 shares of company stock worth $3,627,095. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Rogers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers stock opened at $176.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Rogers has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $195.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.05.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

