Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

