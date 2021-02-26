Analysts Expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $739.80 Million

Equities analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to post $739.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $770.10 million and the lowest is $709.50 million. ScanSource reported sales of $744.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 97,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,231,000 after acquiring an additional 89,758 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 310,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

