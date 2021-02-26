Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.46. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 265.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

SBLK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBLK stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

