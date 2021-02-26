Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $694.45 Million

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce $694.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $672.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $689.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ZION shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

