Analysts Issue Forecasts for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

