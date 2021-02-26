Analysts Issue Forecasts for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

SIX stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.