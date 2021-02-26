Analysts Offer Predictions for IMI plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMI in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas lowered IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

IMIAY opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

