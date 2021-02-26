Analysts Offer Predictions for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.32. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBIX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,988. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average is $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $155,715.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,953 shares of company stock worth $37,164,326. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

