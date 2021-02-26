Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NeoGenomics (NEO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) recently:

2/25/2021 – NeoGenomics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NeoGenomics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/25/2021 – NeoGenomics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NeoGenomics is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NeoGenomics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – NeoGenomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

1/27/2021 – NeoGenomics is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – NeoGenomics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NEO opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,694.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

Get NeoGenomics Inc alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,734. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.