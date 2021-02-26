Analyzing Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) and Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH)

Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) and Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Red Lion Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Red Lion Hotels $114.29 million 0.77 -$19.03 million N/A N/A

Candlewood Hotel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Lion Hotels.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Candlewood Hotel and Red Lion Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Lion Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00

Red Lion Hotels has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Red Lion Hotels’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red Lion Hotels is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Profitability

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Red Lion Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A Red Lion Hotels -34.60% -16.94% -12.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of Red Lion Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Red Lion Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Candlewood Hotel has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Lion Hotels has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Candlewood Hotel

As of December, 2003 Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. is out of business. Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free Â’First Night Kit' complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary Â’cooked to order' breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands. As of December 31, 2019, it had a network of 1,056 franchised hotels, including a total of 66,700 rooms. The company was formerly known as WestCoast Hospitality Corporation and changed its name to Red Lion Hotels Corporation in September 2005. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

