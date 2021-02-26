Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Holdings Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $2,322,671.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,603 shares of company stock worth $21,675,318 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

PLAN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 53,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

