Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.97. 233,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,906. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.