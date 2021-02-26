Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

BUD traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 262,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,906. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

