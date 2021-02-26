Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BUD. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.
Shares of BUD stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $57.79. 262,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,906. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of -156.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
