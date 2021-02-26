Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BUD. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $57.79. 262,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,906. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of -156.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

