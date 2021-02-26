Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 262,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of -156.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.