ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS stock traded up $7.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,175. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.33.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.