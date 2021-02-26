ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.00.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,175. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 104,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.