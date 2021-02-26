Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $222,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter.

AIV stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $54.01.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

