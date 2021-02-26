Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,537 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE:AIV opened at $4.90 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $589.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $222,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.