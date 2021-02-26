Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.17. 788,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,531. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,441. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

