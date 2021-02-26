Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.17. 788,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,531. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $58.47.
In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,441. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.
