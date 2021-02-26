Aperio Group LLC Buys 19,056 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

