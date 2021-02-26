Aperio Group LLC Decreases Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PTC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PTC by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PTC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,919 shares of company stock worth $5,059,590. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $134.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.