Aperio Group LLC Decreases Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Oshkosh worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSK opened at $108.50 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

