Aperio Group LLC Decreases Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.