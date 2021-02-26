Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WEX by 2,234.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 484,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in WEX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,204,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEX by 76.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,118,000 after buying an additional 162,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth $48,640,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.19.

NYSE:WEX opened at $217.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average of $175.30. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,161. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

