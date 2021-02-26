Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

KOF opened at $42.51 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73.

Several research firms have commented on KOF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.