Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of NewMarket worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $386.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.78 and a 200 day moving average of $380.47. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $304.65 and a 12 month high of $458.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

