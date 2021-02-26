Aperio Group LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of KT worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of KT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,051,000 after buying an additional 406,200 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in KT by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,139,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in KT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,298,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 141,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KT by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,566,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,716,000 after acquiring an additional 120,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KT by 115.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 96,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
KT stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
KT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.
About KT
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.
