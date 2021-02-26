Aperio Group LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of KT worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of KT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,051,000 after buying an additional 406,200 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in KT by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,139,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in KT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,298,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 141,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KT by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,566,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,716,000 after acquiring an additional 120,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KT by 115.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 96,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

KT stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

KT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

