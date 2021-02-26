Aperio Group LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.18% of Fluor worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,447,000 after buying an additional 3,365,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 5,891.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 1,024,066 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 707,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 147,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 136,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of FLR opened at $19.78 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

