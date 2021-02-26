Aperio Group LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,906 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth $105,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

