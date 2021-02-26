Aperio Group LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,014 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $11,659,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $9,732,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 611.1% in the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 195,851 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 294.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 210,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 124,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $40.27 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

