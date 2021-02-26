Aperio Group LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avnet worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after buying an additional 130,486 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 491.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVT opened at $37.33 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

