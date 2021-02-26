Aperio Group LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,577 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSAC. TheStreet raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

