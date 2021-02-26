Aperio Group LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hexcel worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,547,000 after acquiring an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after acquiring an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 14.4% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 220,343 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $34,001,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $32,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $71.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

