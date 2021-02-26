Aperio Group LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of Sage Therapeutics worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $83.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

